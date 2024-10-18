Early voting starts; here are Lafayette's locations

LAFAYETTE, La. — Early voting for Louisiana residents started today and continues through October 29, excluding Sundays.

To see what's on your ballot, and more info about how to early vote, click here.

If you live in Lafayette Parish, there are three locations for early voting:



Registrar of Voters Office, 1010 Lafayette Street

Martin Luther King Recreation Center 309 Cora Street

East Regional Library 215 La Neuville Road, Youngsville

You can early vote from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. from October 18 through October 29, excluding Sundays.

Voters are asked to refrain from wearing any apparel or accessories that promote specific candidates, as well as from bringing flyers endorsing any candidate within the polling locations or within 600 feet of the sites. Those who do so may be asked to leave.

One local voter, John Sutherlin says getting out to vote earlier is helps our those with busy schedules, let their voice be heard.

"The opportunity to vote in general is a cherished American right. Regardless of your party, it’s important for people to voice their opinions, and what can be more American than coming out and voting? With early voting, it offers people a chance at their convenience."

To see all the races and candidates going on across in Acadiana, click here.