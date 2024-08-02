E. Vermilion in Lafayette set to close Monday for repairs

LAFAYETTE, La. — East Vermilion Street between Lee Avenue and Taylor Street will close on Monday.

The closure, originally scheduled to begin on August 1, will now begin on August 5 and last until October 7, 2024.

This period will allow for drainage infrastructure repairs within the roadway, according to a spokesperson for Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG).

Detour routes will be marked and available to ensure minimal disruption. Local access will be maintained throughout the closure period.

Detour Routes: