E-bikes growing in popularity across Lafayette Parish

LAFAYETTE, La. — Electric bicycles are gaining traction in the Hub City, offering riders an easy, affordable, and eco-friendly way to get around town.

At E-Bikes Plus in Lafayette, demand for electric bicycles has surged, particularly among older riders.

“A large portion of our customers are retirees or people who are trying to enjoy their lives a little bit more and still want to do activities,” said owner Gerri Simon.

Simon said the shop sells about 20 to 30 bikes each month, with interest first spiking during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

“They really started out in 2020 when everyone was locked down and trying to figure out things to do,” she said.

E-bikes have continued to grow in popularity since then, providing both convenience and cost savings.

“This is a very economical way of getting around,” Simon said. “The cost of the bike is pretty much it. After that, there’s no insurance, no fuel costs.”

According to PeopleForBikes, there are three main classifications of electric bicycles. All can be ridden anywhere traditional bicycles are allowed, such as bike lanes and multi-use paths.

In Louisiana, e-bikes are classified as bicycles as long as they do not exceed 28 miles per hour. Riders must follow the same traffic laws that apply to traditional cyclists.

Simon also emphasized the environmental advantages of electric biking.

“It helps with our environment. These bikes don’t cause CO₂ emissions. It’s a good thing to have,” she said.

For drivers sharing the road with cyclists, Simon offered a reminder to stay alert.

“Please be careful. Share the road, whether it’s an e-bike, a regular bike, or a motorcycle. Keep your eyes open. There’s plenty of room for all of us," she tells KATC.

For more information about Louisiana’s electric bicycle laws, visit here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy

