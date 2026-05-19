E-bike safety concerns rise after fatal Lafayette crash

LAFAYETTE, La. — As e-bikes continue to grow in popularity across Acadiana, officials are urging both riders and drivers to prioritize street safety following a recent fatal collision.

According to the Lafayette Police Department, cyclists are subject to the same laws as motorists while on the road.

“If you're on a bicycle on a roadway, you're required to follow every traffic law. So whatever laws the vehicles have to follow, the bicycles have to follow as well,” said Tyler Mitcham, a spokesperson for the Lafayette Police Department.

After a Lafayette man was killed in an e-bike crash last Friday, authorities are emphasizing that responsibility on the road rests with both cyclists and drivers. Police said the collision occurred as the rider attempted to cross busy Camellia Boulevard and was struck by a driver making a left turn.

“Just like a vehicle, if a bicyclist is observed not following a traffic law, running a stop sign, disregarding a red light or anything like that, they are subject to a traffic citation,” Mitcham said.

Ashley Moran, the planning and policy manager for the Acadiana Planning Commission, advised cyclists and e-bike riders to consider alternative routes to avoid high-speed traffic areas.

“If you are using a bike or an e-bike, try a lower-speed local roadway, a parallel route to your major routes, try going around some back ways,” Moran said. “The slower the vehicle speed, the more likely you are to be safe in the event of a collision.”

Louisiana law requires additional safety measures for Class 3 e-bikes, which can reach speeds up to 28 miles per hour. Riders must wear an approved Department of Transportation (DOT) helmet typically used for motorcycles.

“If you are driving a Class 3 electric bicycle, you are required to wear an approved DOT helmet, a helmet not for a regular bicycle, but for an actual motorcycle,” Moran said.

Police confirmed the rider involved in Friday’s fatal crash was not wearing a helmet, a detail authorities say can make a critical difference in such incidents.

“If you're going to be driving an e-bike or riding a bicycle, the importance of a helmet — I can't explain how important that is,” Mitcham said.

As e-bikes become more common in Lafayette Parish, officials urge both riders and drivers to follow traffic laws and remain attentive to one another, hoping to prevent future tragedies on the road.

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