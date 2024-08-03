Dustin Poirier's Good Fight Foundation hands out over 1500 backpacks full of supplies

LAFAYETTE, La. — Dustin Poirier and his Good Fight Foundation handed out backpacks full of school supplies to Lafayette Parish students for the fifth year.

"No kid should not have what he needs to go to school and learn," said Dustin Poirier, a Lafayette native UFC fighter.

Poirier makes it his mission every year to make sure Lafayette's kids have what they need by holding a drive-through backpack giveaway. Kids receive backpacks full of school supplies to set them up for a successful school year.

"I was pretty fortunate. I never—I always had the school supplies I needed. My mom and dad made sure, but I grew up with kids who didn't," Poirier said. "I think it's good. Try to leave a place better than you found it, and that inspires people, and it's contagious. You do good, it just keeps going."

In just one hour, more than 1,500 backpacks—the most The Good Fight Foundation has ever provided—were handed out, along with slices of pizza for each person.

With handing out that many backpacks full of supplies, Poirier encouraged students to prioritize their education.

"Because you don't want to grow up and have to do it hte hard way, like I did. I mean, nothing's easy. Everything's hard. You got to put in the work, but kids, just stay in school," Poirier said.

The Good Fight Foundation is a non-profit organization that Poirier and his family started to help the underserved communities in his hometown. To learn more about the organization, visit the website here.