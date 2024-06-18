Duson sees new housing developments

LAFAYETTE PARISH — More than 500 new homes are being constructed in the Town of Duson fueling a possible population increase as the new development attracts new residents.

The new homes are part of new housing subdivisions featuring clusters of single-family homes in the small town.

Mayor Johnny Thibodeaux is hoping more investment in Duson will attract new residents to his community.

“We are doing everything we can to make people want to come to Duson. It’s different than other municipalities,” said Thibodeaux.

According to a 2022 census report, Duson has around 1,700 residents, but Mayor Thibodeaux says that number could likely double with the new housing.

“We’re trying to upgrade and bring a better quality of life to the people in Duson. These three we’re in the process of building, some have already started and we’re working on some more subdivisions,” said Thibodeaux.

Duson has also benefited from the commercial development along exit 92 including a Love’s gas station, Bojangles, and Cajun Crawl.

Despite the developments, Mayor Thibodeaux says there are still challenges to overcome.

“We’ve got 30-40% of the people here that re unemployed. We’re trying to upgrade and bring a better quality of life to Duson.”

Thibodeaux says his office will be supporting this growth with plans to invest in the town’s infrastructure including the police department, new roundabouts, and the city’s water plant.