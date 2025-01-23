Duson residents are receiving help from local law enforcement following the winter storm

Duson's Chief of Police Kip Judice is making sure his neighbors have necessities, as many roads remained closed after Tuesday's winter storm and some neighbors were unable to drive anywhere.

"If there is a need, we try to get that in house, either through our community pantry, or we will even go shopping in those instances where we don't have something that a resident needs," Judice said.

Creig Landry, a Duson resident, told KATC he's been in need of water.

"I've been melting some ice from the snow. I get the snow off of my trailer because it's clean," Landry said.

While shopping for water for neighbors, Judice says serving the community is a part of his job.

"Well, I mean, this is a small community and again, you saw some of the residents who just simply don't have the resources to get out in these kind of conditions," Judice explained. "So to be able to do that for our residents is a part of what we are responsible to do."

Duson resident Linda Miller expressed how thankful she is that the Duson Police Department is helping her in a difficult time.

"I appreciate it very much. He's an awesome chief of police. He's the best we ever had honestly," Miller said. "He's wonderful, his workers are great, the town can't ask better for what we already have."

Kip told KATC the department will continue checking on residents until the road conditions are better.

