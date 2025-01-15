Duson police unveils new evidence room

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The Duson Police Department unveiled its first-ever evidence room, a facility designed to enhance organization, security, and the handling of crucial criminal case evidence.

Tucked away behind lock and key, the new room represents a significant move in improving the department’s operations.

Chief Kip Judice called the new evidence room an essential investment. “To be able to have a self-contained evidence container, an evidence room, an evidence building, is a big deal in order to provide a safe work environment for your staff,” Judice said.

The new space which was constructed in 2024 is home to evidence, ranging from narcotics seizures to armed robbery arrests.

Despite a decrease in crime over the past year, the department has faced an uptick in evidence storage due to court backlogs, which have delayed the destruction of items collected during arrests.

“Our cases aren’t making it to trial quickly, so we’re having to hold cases longer. We have cases still holding evidence from 2001, so that creates its own set of challenges,” Judice explained.

The new evidence room, which cost $65,000 to build, was largely funded by state grants. Chief Judice emphasized that the room’s security features — including a high-tech barcode system that tracks the storage and removal of evidence — are critical to ensuring the integrity of cases.

“Evidence is extremely critical,” Judice said. “It can prove someone's guilt or, just as importantly, someone's innocence. The integrity of the evidence we hold is vital to ensuring justice is served."