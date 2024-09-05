Duson Fire Department receives grant for newer, better gear

DUSON, La. — The Duson Fire Department is set to receive a significant upgrade thanks to a $93,325 grant.

This funding, awarded through FEMA’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant program, will provide the department with crucial new equipment.

The National Fire Protection Association recommends retiring firefighting gear after 10 years due to safety and effectiveness concerns. Chief Coby Duhon told KATC that some of their current gear is over a decade past its recommended retirement date. With the new grant, they will be able to purchase 25 sets of essential firefighting gear, including:

Helmets

Boots

Gloves

Pants

Jackets

Duhon also says that due to budget cuts and funding, they make do with what they have, but that will be the past with the grant.

"It’s for the safety of the guys we want to continue furnishing fire protection," Chief Duhon says. "We want to operate at the highest level, we want to have the newest technology and up to date in terms of gear.”

The new equipment is expected to be purchased and put into use by October.

