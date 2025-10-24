Duson community rallies to help beloved market worker

LAFAYETTE PARISH — A simple act of kindness has snowballed into a wave of generosity in Duson, after neighbors came together to help a familiar face from the local grocery store.

Sedrick Johnson, an employee at Champagne's Market, is known around town for his friendly smile and warm greetings. “If you're in Duson, you know Sedrick,” said neighbor Olivia Bozyone, who works just a block over from the store. “He's so sweet. He greets everyone.”

Over time, Bozyone and her husband struck up a friendship with Johnson. When his birthday rolled around, she wanted to get him something useful. She asked what he needed, and his answer was simple: a couch.

But when the couple went to deliver it, they discovered Johnson’s living conditions were worse than they realized.

“He's just a couple of streets over the tracks, and upon getting there, the living conditions were very, very bad,” Bozyone said. “He lives alone. He doesn't really have any help, and my husband and I kind of looked at each other and were like, 'we have to do something'.”

So Bozyone took to Facebook, posting a call for help. All she asked for was a window unit and a tarp to patch his leaky roof.

Within hours, the Duson community stepped up in a big way. In less than five hours, neighbors had donated three air conditioning units and arranged to have Johnson’s roof resealed— all at no cost to him.

“My house was hot, hot,” Johnson said with a laugh. “It’s cold now — you can ask them.”

The help didn’t stop there. People continued to check in, offering supplies, repairs, and words of encouragement.

“It’s been a blessing,” Bozyone said. “He deserves it. A lot of people know Sedrick and see him and love him, but who’s going to step up and do more for him? That’s what this was about.”

Back at Champagne's Market, Johnson says the kindness of his community has touched his heart.

“Thank you — thank y’all for helping me out,” he said. “From the bottom of my heart. Thank y’all.”

If you would like to help Johnson out, the Bozyones have organized a GoFundMe to help with continued care.

