Duson Chief of Police proposes "Segus Law" for felons with repeat convictions

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Duson Police Chief Kip Judice is proposing a new law that that would require offenders to serve a mandatory portion of their prison sentence for their third conviction. The legislation, called the "Segus Law," is being introduced following the death of Lafayette Police Department SWAT Officer Senior Corporal Segus Jolivette.

Jolivette died on July 25 after being shot in the line of duty. He was responding to a hostage situation in Jeanerette. Police were attempting to serve an arrest warrant on Nijal Hurst, who had multiple warrants from several parishes at the time of the incident. Hurst also has a history of arrests, including charges related to drugs, second-degree murder, assault, and weapons offenses.

The Segus Law would require convicted felons to serve 50% of their sentence after a third conviction, 75% after a fourth conviction, and 100% after a fifth conviction.

"We have seen on two recent occasions people already accused of murder, out of jail and committing another murder. They can kill anybody," said Judice.

"We need to be very comprehensive before we let an offender out of jail, especially those who have been convicted of violent crimes two or three times."

Judice added that the law would have applied to cases like that of Chad Credeur, the suspect in an April triple homicide case. Credeur had five warrants out for his arrest at the time of the killings.

In 2019, Credeur was arrested on a drug charge. He failed to appear for a hearing on the drug charge and a trial on battery charges. In 2020, Credeur was wanted in connection with attempted second-degree murder for allegedly shooting someone. He didn't show up for his March trial in that case, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Amy Guidry, the sister of Brandon Touchet, one of the victims in the April triple homicide, said she fully supports the proposed law.

"How can they have so many offenses and still be allowed to be out on the streets? I just don’t understand that," Guidry said. "There’s no reason why it should take five felonies or for someone to kill another person. Why does it take someone’s life for action to be taken?"

Judice says the proposed law is currently being reviewed by Louisiana attorneys before it is brought before lawmakers.