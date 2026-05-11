Drivers dealing with rough I-49 conditions during resurfacing project

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Drivers traveling along Interstate 49 between St. Landry and Lafayette parishes say recent road conditions have turned their daily commute into a rough ride as crews continue a major resurfacing project.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is currently working on nearly nine miles of roadway along I-49. According to DOTD, crews are milling the interstate as part of the resurfacing process.

Officials say recent rainfall, combined with heavy traffic, has caused the roadway to deteriorate more quickly before a final layer of pavement can be applied.

Drivers who regularly use the interstate say the commute has become increasingly frustrating.

Nakharie Breaux, who travels from Port Barre to work several days a week, says debris from the roadway recently damaged his vehicle.

“It was horrible,” Breaux said. “My glass just got cracked from debris in the road. I’m late for work because of it, and traffic is very heavy right now.”

Other drivers say the rough road conditions, especially during rainy weather, have made travel stressful.

“One day last week, I was driving to work at 2:30 in the morning while it was raining, and the gravel was popping up and hitting my car,” Margaret Richard said. “It could crack your windshield.”

Because of the conditions, DOTD has closed the outside lane from Exit 7 at Highway 182 to Exit 4 in Carencro while contractors continue making repairs and improvements. Officials say safety remains the top priority for motorists traveling through the construction zone.

Despite the frustrations, some motorists say they understand the work is necessary and are hoping crews complete the project soon.

DOTD is urging drivers to slow down, stay alert and use caution while traveling through the active construction zone.

