Drainage upgrades aim to reduce flooding in Downtown Lafayette

Downtown Lafayette has long struggled with flooding during heavy rainstorms, but a recent infrastructure upgrade could bring some much-needed relief.

The city has installed 82 new drainage inlets as part of a $2.85 million investment to help reduce flooding in one of Lafayette’s oldest and busiest areas. The inlets are designed to collect excess rainwater and redirect it into an underground storm drainage system.

Deano Lombardo, an avid cyclist who frequently rides through downtown, says the flooding can be extreme.

“We get some pretty heavy rain out here in Louisiana, and it doesn't take long for the streets to flood,” Lombardo said. “Probably halfway up my tire when I'm riding. Certain spots are worse than others, downtown gets hit pretty hard.”

The Downtown Drainage Inlet Project is one of six major drainage initiatives currently underway, according to Lafayette Consolidated Government.

"These investments mark important progress in building stronger, more resilient neighborhoods throughout our community," they say in a Facebook post.

Patrick Dupuis, owner of Pat’s Downtown, has seen the impact firsthand after more than 20 years in business.

“It progressively got worse. We never flooded in my front door, and all of a sudden I’m noticing it’s almost in my front door,” Dupuis said. “When we know there’s a big rain coming, we have to put sandbags down.”

City officials say the project aims to support local businesses and prevent closures due to weather-related flooding.

Lombardo believes the inlets are a step in the right direction, but says the community also has a role to play.

“The city is doing their part the community can do theirs,” he said. “Just keeping the drains clear of stuff helps.”

