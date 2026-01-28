Downtown Lafayette’s Wild Child Wine Shop earns James Beard 'Outstanding Bar' nomination

LAFAYETTE, La. — Wild Child Wine Shop in Downtown Lafayette is earning national recognition after being named Louisiana’s only “Outstanding Bar” nominee by the James Beard Foundation — one of the highest honors in the nation’s food and beverage industry.

“We do consider ourselves just a little wine shop… but then also community space and we do put a lot of emphasis on our service and the bar side of things,” said co-owner Denny Culbert.

Owners Denny and Katie Culbert launched Wild Child in 2020, hoping to introduce Acadiana to small-batch, natural wines inspired by their travels.

“We started to drink these wines that were different than anything we've ever had before, so we started to talk about, ‘Well, what if we opened a little shop that would bring these wines to Lafayette and see if other people like them as much as we do?’” said Denny Culbert.

What began as a small neighborhood shop has grown into a downtown gathering space, bringing together locals and visitors alike for curated wine selections, community events, and a welcoming atmosphere.

“We know that downtown is important to Lafayette and we wanted to put something here that could be on the map and bring people here hopefully or provide something to people that already come here,” said Katie Culbert. “You've got to focus on what you want to do and don't sway and don't give in, and it'll work if you believe in it and work really hard.”

The James Beard nomination is helping put Lafayette’s food and beverage scene on the map. “People come to downtown. We have a lot of great things, but we could have more, and it's happening for sure,” Katie said.

The owners credit their dedicated staff with helping earn the prestigious recognition, marking a milestone for both the business and the city’s vibrant downtown community.

