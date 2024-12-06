Downtown Lafayette’s Merry & Bright Holiday Experience kicks off Holiday season

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Downtown Lafayette will illuminate with Christmas lights and cheer on Friday night for Downtown Lafayette’s Merry & Bright Holiday Experience.

The event officially kicks off the holiday season with a ceremonial tree lighting and the Chubby Carrier Christmas Concert at Parc Sans Souci starting at 6 p.m.

Downtown Lafayette’s Merry & Bright Holiday Experience is an annual event that showcases the unique dining and retail options in the Downtown Lafayette area. Neighbors can enjoy the Christmas decorations and ambience free of charge.

Jessica Hauerwas, Executive Director of Downtown Lafayette, notes that the event is a major driving force for residents and visitors to the Downtown area.

"We believe that Downtown showcases the best places in town for memory making, local shopping, and cultural experiences," said Hauerwas.

Neighbors are invited to come out and enjoy the festivities.

