Downtown Lafayette leaders highlight progress, challenges

LAFAYETTE — Downtown Lafayette Unlimited held a meeting Wednesday to highlight the progress the downtown area has seen since 2020.

Jessica Hauerwas, executive director of Downtown Lafayette, said the district is drawing significant foot traffic.

"We have seen in the greater downtown area five to six million people coming here every year, and so those are the kinds of questions that allow us to ask, 'Well, what does the district need to be able to support that?'" Hauerwas said.

Kevin Blanchard, CEO of Downtown Lafayette, said the area has experienced high levels of development over the past few years, but challenges remain.

"Not everything is working out perfect. There’s a lot of work we still have left to do. Folks who need places to live, who need to take care of, we've got, you know, noise and nuisance issues. We have a lot of undeveloped property that has infrastructure problems and still needs some love and care and attention," Blanchard said.

To continue moving the district forward, Downtown Lafayette Unlimited is encouraging open conversations with downtown business owners, residents and visitors.

"I think the best way to be successful is by having the information you need and coming with your partners with that information to work together to make it happen," Hauerwas said.