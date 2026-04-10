Downtown Lafayette enters full festival swing with events through Sunday

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Downtown Lafayette is stepping into a packed weekend of festival season as Downtown Alive! kicks off a series of events bringing music, art, food, and community activity into the heart of the city through Sunday.

“It makes Lafayette feel smaller than it already is in a certain way because you go to festival and you live here, and you walk down any given block of downtown, and you're seeing like a dozen people, from your childhood or you high school, etc., you know. It's like the coming together of everyone,” said Timothy Ledet, a Wild Child employee who has worked during multiple festival seasons in downtown Lafayette.

Ledet’s perspective reflects what many describe as the core of festival season in Lafayette—an environment where familiar faces, longtime residents, and visitors all come together across downtown streets and venues.

With Downtown Alive! launching the weekend and additional events scheduled through Sunday, businesses in the area say they are preparing for a steady flow of activity.

“You can walk outside, you can enjoy the music, enjoy everything, come back in, take a little break from that, and grab a glass of wine or whatever else we have to offer here,” Ledet said.

At Wild Child, employees say that rhythm of people moving between outdoor entertainment and indoor spaces is a defining part of the experience during busy weekends in downtown Lafayette.

Just steps away, Magnolia Pantry owner Alexis Badon is preparing for her first festival season from inside her own storefront. After years of participating in events as a vendor, she said this year marks a new chapter as she operates from a brick-and-mortar location that has been open for just eight months.

“I think this will flow more nicely than any of the festivals we’ve done because we actually can prep everything here at the location, which will be great,” said Badon.

Badon said the space also gives her a new perspective on festival season, shifting from setting up booths at events to serving customers directly from her shop near the center of downtown activity.

“It feels like a blessing. For years, I looked at this place and I just never thought it’d be possible for me to be here, and now that I am it just feels like a huge blessing,” Badon said.

She also noted that the nearby park helps bring a diverse mix of customers, including families and college students, especially during busy weekends downtown.

“I love having the park right by us. I really feel like it gives us a mix of clientele. We get a lot of kids. We get college students. It's a great combination,” Badon said.

The weekend energy extends beyond business owners. Lauren Lafleur, who is both attending and volunteering with Fit Fête Fusion, said events like these help bring additional culture and activity into the downtown area.

“I'm actually working this weekend with Fit Fête Fusion to bring some community wellness, culture, to the downtown area. We’re actually going to be here,” Lafleur said.

With multiple events scheduled and crowds expected to grow throughout the weekend, those downtown say the atmosphere reflects what they consider a signature part of Lafayette’s identity.

“I just really like the energy of people that don’t live here experiencing everything that Lafayette has to offer,” Ledet said.

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