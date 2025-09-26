Downtown Lafayette could get public restrooms after nearly a decade

LAFAYETTE, La. — After nearly a decade without public restroom access, Downtown Lafayette may soon see relief as city officials plan to reopen facilities at the Vermilion Street parking garage.

For Lafayette natives such as Nijah Mouton, the lack of public bathrooms has been a persistent inconvenience. “The restrooms… there are none. You would have to go to the library, and that is a public place, but that’s a little walk,” Mouton said.

Mouton described the restroom search as disappointing. “Having that realization was very inconvenient and frustrating a little bit, with having to go walk around and find restrooms that are safe to use, it was disappointing,” she said.

Now, the city’s proposed 2025-26 budget includes more than $500,000 for the reconstruction of the restroom area at the Vermilion Street parking garage.

“The new restrooms are going to be designed for public uses and easy cleaning,” said James Earehart, the operations manager for the Downtown Lafayette Ambassador Program, which will oversee maintenance and regular monitoring of the facilities.

Officials hope the improved restroom access will make the downtown district more enjoyable. “It’s more inviting and it brings more of our visitors downtown, so everyone can enjoy the downtown district and have clean restrooms to use during that time,” Earehart said.

For residents accustomed to relying on temporary facilities like portable toilets or walking to the public library, the new restrooms promise a welcomed change. “It’s very important. I really do believe, I hope for it because porta potties and the library – no, we’re not… that’s not convenient enough,” Mouton said.

City leaders say construction is scheduled to begin following budget approval, with an emphasis on safety and cleanliness for all visitors.

