Downtown Lafayette Ambassadors step in to help after Thursday's flooding

LAFAYETTE PARISH — After heavy rainfall caused localized flooding across Lafayette early Thursday morning, cleanup efforts quickly got underway — and downtown is getting a helping hand from a dedicated crew.

The Downtown Lafayette Ambassadors, a team assigned to help maintain the area, were already on the ground by sunrise, clearing debris and assisting businesses impacted by the weather.

“We kind of just hit the ground running this morning,” said Operations Manager James Earehart. “We knew the flood happened everywhere so we started at the end and we worked our way down, cleaning in front of the businesses, building doors, cleaning up the drains because there's been a lot of them cluttered with leaves and debris.”

The flooding comes during a busy week for the downtown area, with Festival International de Louisiane in full swing. Earehart said that, while the timing was hectic, the work has been “busy, but gratifying.”

The ambassador team will remain stationed downtown seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.