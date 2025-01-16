Doucet intersection to close for weeks

Portions of the northwest bound left-turn and through lanes within the 100 block of Doucet Road are scheduled to be closed from January 22 through February 11, 2025 (weather permitting), to allow for sewer infrastructure repairs.

A contractor for Lafayette Utilities System (LUS) will be performing the repairs within the roadway. Motorists traveling northwest bound on Doucet Road approaching Johnston Street will encounter lane reductions prior to the work area.

LCG’s Traffic, Roads, and Bridges Department urges drivers to proceed with caution through the work zone for their safety and the safety of workers.