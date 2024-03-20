DON'T FORGET: Lafayette Airport plans emergency drill TOMORROW

Lafayette Regional Airport (LFT) will conduct its Triennial Full-Scale Emergency Drill with coordinating agencies on Thursday, March 21, beginning at 9:30 a.m.

The airport is required to conduct this comprehensive exercise every three years by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

"The exercise will simulate an aircraft crash scenario on LFT premises, providing a rigorous test of our Airport Emergency Plan and Airport Security Plan. This drill enhances our coordination and response capabilities in the event of an actual emergency and helps ensure the safety and preparedness of our airport and community," a release states.

In addition to LFT’s Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting unit, local fire departments, Acadian Ambulance, local hospitals, police and sheriff’s deputies, and other first responders will participate, arriving on Tower Drive at 8:30 a.m., officials say.

They've asked us to make this announcement so that anyone who sees all the activity at the airport isn't alarmed on Thursday.