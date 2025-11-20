Donations from Thanksgiving concert fundraiser used to feed families with meal boxes

LAFAYETTE, La. — On Nov. 5, four local artists performed in a benefit concert to help feed hungry families across Lafayette.

The donations collected at that event went directly towards providing Thanksgiving meals for families in need. Wednesday afternoon, the organizations handed out their meal boxes.

"We're praying and hoping that what we're doing today—it should play a major, major part, that they're all thankful everybody could be warm, safe, fed, and everybody gets along, and if you know someone that needs, something—a meal or help with anything, a neighbor—try to help, try to do it," said Mary Chevalier, president of Pillows of Hope. "We'll make it a better world."

The baskets were handed out at 12 p.m. at the Downtown Convention Center—helping to feed families this holiday season.