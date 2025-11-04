Lafayette musicians unite for Thanksgiving benefit concert to feed hungry families

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Grammy winners and Louisiana music legends will take the stage on Wednesday, November 5, in Lafayette to help feed families in need this Thanksgiving season.

The "Thanksgiving Benefit Concert — Feeding Families, Sharing Hope" runs from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at The Brass Room on Surrey Street. The event is presented by "Pillows of Hope" and "Artists Who Care."

All donations from the concert will go directly toward providing Thanksgiving meals for families across Lafayette. Every performer is donating their time and talent to the cause.

The lineup features exclusive performances by Lee Allen Zeno & The U of L Blues Ensemble at 6:30 p.m., followed by Jeffery Broussard & His Creole Trio at 7 p.m., RJ Jackson & Kreole Smoove will perform at 7:30 p.m., with MOJO & The Bayou Gypsies – Local Edition closing the show at 8 p.m.

The concert brings together Grammy winners, Grammy nominees, Louisiana Music Hall of Famers, and humanitarian award recipients for one shared goal: making sure no family goes hungry this Thanksgiving.

Organizers are asking for a suggested $15 donation at the door. Corporate sponsorships and food donations are also welcome.

Sound engineering for the event is being donated by Geoff Thistlewaite.

The Brass Room is located at 1301 Surrey St. in Lafayette.

