Dock Diving Makes a Splash in Acadiana with "Bayou Blast Off"

BROUSSARD, La. (KATC) — Dog owners and spectators will have a chance to watch canine athletes take flight this weekend as Mill Pond Kennels hosts its Bayou Blast Off dock diving event, which begins March 13.

The weekend-long event features dock diving competitions, raffle games, food and a seafood boil. The flyer also advertises a heated pool for participating dogs and activities scheduled throughout the weekend.

Dock diving is a canine sport in which dogs sprint down a 40-foot dock and leap into a pool after a toy thrown by their handler. Event organizer Nikki Sonnier told KATC that's when judges measure the distance from the end of the dock to where the dog lands in the water.

The sport has grown across the United States and Canada through organizations such as North America Diving Dogs, which sanctions competitions and establishes divisions allowing dogs of different sizes and experience levels to compete. Sonnier said the Mill Pond Kennels is currently the only establishment in the state to offer a dock diving facility.

According to North America Diving Dogs, the sport is open to nearly any breed or mixed-breed dog that enjoys swimming and retrieving toys.

Sonnier said the Bayou Blast Off weekend is intended to bring competitors, dog owners and the community together for a family-friendly event centered on canine athletics.

More information about the event is available through Mill Pond Kennels at this link.