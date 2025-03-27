Discussions begin for multi-million-dollar Sports Complex in Scott

LAFAYETTE PARISH — City officials are in the early stages of planning a multi-million-dollar sports complex that they hope will not only improve local infrastructure but also provide more recreational opportunities for the community.

At a public meeting Wednesday evening, Mayor Jan Scott Richard provided an update on the progress of the proposed project, telling residents that discussions are still in the "discussion phase."

"We’re still in the early stages," Richard said. "Right now, we’re in a discussion phase, working with community members and taking their input to guide us."

KATC Mayor Jan Scott Richard discusses plan for new Sports Complex



During the meeting, attendees were encouraged to share their ideas and feedback on the design of the new sports complex, which will be located on a 3,700-square-foot property. The space is set to be developed as part of the city’s broader efforts to improve public infrastructure.

"This is an opportunity for the public to engage, not just about recreation, but about what they want to see in the park," Richard added. "Whether it’s a splash pad, canopies, or pavilions for families to gather, we want their input to shape the future of this space."

The city’s planning team will take this feedback and collaborate with architects and engineers to develop a more concrete design. However, the process could take some time.

"Once we have input from the public, we’ll take that and put it on paper, then see how we can move forward," she said. "But it’s important to note that this is going to be a careful and thorough process."

Although the project is still in the planning stages, early estimates suggest the total cost could reach around $30 million. Once the plans are finalized, they will be presented to the Scott City Council for approval.