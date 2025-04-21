Diocese of Lafayette asks for prayers after passing of the Holy Father

UPDATE: Kim Boudreaux, CEO of Catholic Charities of Acadiana, has sent us a statement on the passing of Pope Francis:

"The life and ministry of Pope Francis beautifully intersected with the values we hold dear at Catholic Charities of Acadiana—boundless mercy, justice, and a deep love for our most vulnerable neighbors.

"His humble leadership and unwavering call to care for the poor and marginalized have profoundly shaped our mission and inspired our daily work.

"Pope Francis consistently reminded us that the dignity of the human person is not earned, but inherent and God given — rooted in our shared humanity and worthy of reverence.

"We are deeply grateful for the example he set and the hope he brought to a world in need of mercy and tenderness.

"Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him."

The Diocese of Lafayette also announced the passing of the Holy Father, Pope Francis.

"With faith and hope in the resurrection of Jesus, we inform you of the death of Pope Francis. Please pray for the repose of his soul and for all who mourn his death," a post on the Diocese Facebook page states.

The post provided a link to the Vatican News article about the Pope's passing; you can read that here.

The Diocese also shared a statement from the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Here's that post: