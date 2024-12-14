Developers for Hotel Lafayette discuss project's impact on downtown Lafayette

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The developers behind the new Hotel Lafayette are confident the project will bring vibrancy and excitement to the heart of downtown Lafayette.

“This building will have to go away because the new hotel will be built in its place,” said John Peterson, co-developer of the project, during a recent tour of the site.

Located at the former Don’s Seafood Restaurant, Hotel Lafayette is a collaboration between Sans Souci Properties, The Thrash Group, and Tandem Hospitality Group.

The hotel will feature 83 rooms, including two premiere suites, as well as a restaurant and bar space designed to attract both locals and visitors.

“We envision this as a hub of activity, especially during Mardi Gras or festivals, with a lot of energy at this corner,” Peterson said.

The four-story hotel will include a pool and outdoor bar, with construction set to begin in early 2025 and an expected completion date in 2026.

Peterson also noted that elements of the existing building, such as cedar doors and the sign, may be salvaged and incorporated into the new design as part of the project’s effort to preserve some of Lafayette's character.

Once completed, Hotel Lafayette is expected to create 75 permanent jobs.