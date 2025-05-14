Deuxième Vie Creative celebrates new Lafayette location with ribbon cutting

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Deuxième Vie Creative marked a major milestone with a ribbon cutting ceremony at its new location, 205 Stewart Street in Lafayette.

The nonprofit — whose name means “second life” — is dedicated to promoting sustainability through the creative reuse of donated art and craft supplies. By keeping usable materials out of landfills, Deuxième Vie fosters both environmental responsibility and artistic opportunity for the community.

The expanded facility features a larger retail space, hands-on workshop zones and a communal studio designed to support artists of all experience levels. A fully equipped darkroom has been added to offer black-and-white film processing, with photography workshops beginning Thursday, May 15th.

Additional classes include paper making, journaling and metal clay jewelry, all led by local artists passionate about sharing their skills.

Now in its seventh year, Deuxième Vie continues to serve as a hub for creativity and eco-conscious living across Acadiana.

For more information or to get involved, click here.


