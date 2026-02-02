Despite cold weather, Mardi Gras spirit fills Beads for Less in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE PARISH (LAFAYETTE) — Despite frigid temperatures across south Louisiana, Mardi Gras season is in full swing at Beads for Less in Lafayette, where shoppers from across the region are stocking up on throws ahead of parade season.

The large purple, green and gold building along Bertrand Drive is hard to miss, drawing in krewe members and families looking for one-of-a-kind Mardi Gras items.

“I think we’re the biggest Mardi Gras supplier in the area,” owner Greg Grace said.

Among the shoppers Sunday were members of the Krewe De Bon Amis, who traveled from Lake Charles to browse the aisles.

About 40 krewe members made the trip together.

“We came here last year and it was fun for the krewe—just a big social together,” Krewe De Bon Amis president Meagon Gonzalez said. “So it was fun to get out and come back all together.”

Krewe member Tanner Guidry said he and his family enjoy supporting local businesses—especially because they don’t have a comparable store back home.

“We come here and we’re able to get a lot of beads and a lot of cool throws at a good price and support the community," he said.

Grace said the store experienced its busiest day of the season Saturday after a slower previous weekend caused by cold weather.

“This weekend they came back strong, and everybody that didn’t show up last weekend showed up this weekend,” Grace said.

While in-store shopping has rebounded, Grace said weather conditions have affected some online orders.

“The only impact we’ve seen a little bit is we do have an online store where we ship literally all over the country,” he said. “Parcel deliveries through FedEx and UPS have been delayed getting to some of our customers.”

With temperatures expected to rise and parades set to roll, shoppers and krewe members alike said they are ready for Mardi Gras season to begin in earnest.

The first parade scheduled to roll through Lafayette is the Krewe of Rio Parada on Saturday, Feb. 7.

For more, visit our Mardi Gras Headquarters.