Designs unveiled for Louisiana Music Museum in Downtown Lafayette

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Over the coming years, downtown Lafayette is expected to undergo a significant transformation, with several projects aimed at creating a more vibrant, family-oriented space that celebrates the region’s rich culture.

One of the centerpieces of that vision is the Acadiana Center for the Arts' Louisiana Music Museum, slated to open in mid-2027. The $10 million project will be located in the historic hardware store building at the corner of South Buchanan and Vermilion streets.

Designs for the museum reveal four galleries dedicated to showcasing the diverse musical heritage of Louisiana. The second floor will feature an open space modeled after a traditional dance hall, to be used for dances, concerts and private events. An adjacent outdoor plaza will also provide a venue for live performances in an open-air setting.

Kevin Blanchard, CEO of Downtown Lafayette, said the museum will include a 2,000-square-foot addition to the south side of the building and incorporate a creative entrance experience. “The idea would be that this front portion right here would be preserved,” Blanchard said. “All the elevators and extra exhibit space will be in the back portion of this building. So to get people around from the front, they’re considering a series of statues of famous Louisiana musicians who will be on the sidewalk with you. You’ll mill around and they’ll kind of show you the way to the front of the exhibit. Super world-class team that is putting this together.”

Groundbreaking for the Louisiana Music Museum is scheduled for early next year. Design renderings will be on display during Festival International, offering the public a first look at the future cultural hub.