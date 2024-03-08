Deputies seeking two suspects in Friday shooting

Two men are wanted in connection with last week's shooting near Carencro.

Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies are looking for Da'Marion Roy, 19, and Todd Arceneaux Jr., 20. They're both facing a charge of second-degree murder.

Deputies already have arrested Malikai Doucet, 19. He was booked second-degree murder in connection with the shooting of Jaylon Joiner, 18.

Joiner was shot on Bradford Drive last Friday; he was just getting off the school bus. If you know Roy or Arceneaux’s whereabouts, or have any other information, deputies are asking that you please call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office at (337) 232-9211 or Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477).

You can see our story about the shooting here.

And our story about a vigil that was held for Joiner here.