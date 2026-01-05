Delta Media honors late Z105.9 DJ Stephanie Smallwood with on-air tribute

LAFAYETTE PARISH — LAFAYETTE, La. (KATC) — Delta Media Corporation is mourning the loss of longtime radio personality Stephanie Smallwood, honoring her legacy with a six-hour on-air tribute featuring some of her favorite R&B songs.

Smallwood, a beloved DJ on Z105.9, passed away over the weekend. Radio personality Sam Nelson helped lead the tribute, celebrating Smallwood’s impact on listeners and the Acadiana community.

“This is a time for mourning as we honor and remember our esteemed colleague and friend, Stephanie Barry Smallwood, who passed away over the weekend," Nelson said on air. "Stephanie was so passionate about her radio career. We certainly want to dedicate this day, this program to her."

Colleagues say Smallwood’s presence extended far beyond the microphone. Inside the radio booth where she spent years connecting with listeners, the music continues, but the loss is deeply felt.

“It was an honor working with a true legend every day,” said Beau Joseph, sales manager at Delta Media. “This is devastating. This hurts. She was a good friend — and a good person.”

Delta Media Corporation General Manager and Vice President Johnette Cochran described Smallwood as a trailblazer in the industry.

“She knew what the audience craved, what they wanted — and she gave it to them,” Cochran said.

Smallwood began her broadcasting career at KRVS, later working at KATC-TV 3 before joining Delta Media Corporation. She eventually became program director at Z105.9, where her voice and music selections resonated across generations.

“Every time she opened that microphone, she was talking directly to them,” Cochran said. “She reached into their souls.”

Cochran also reflected on Smallwood’s energy and versatility, including her work as Spicy Cayenne on KSLO, a Zydeco station in Ville Platte she helped launch.

Dawson “DLO” Eiserloh, who worked alongside Smallwood, said she taught him the importance of passion in broadcasting.

“She taught me to bring energy — to make it sound like something you care about, not just a job,” Eiserloh said.

Beyond radio, colleagues say Smallwood was deeply committed to her community, mentoring women, hosting events, and using her platform to uplift others.

“She was the true backbone of this station,” Cochran said. “She will never be replaced.”

Before her passing, Smallwood received her associate degree in ministry.

