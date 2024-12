Deadlines extended for youth basketball programs

Registration deadlines have been extended [lafayettela.gov] for Lafayette PARC's Junior NBA and Junior WNBA Youth Basketball programs, welcoming participants ages 5-16. The season is scheduled to start on January 4, 2025, and conclude on March 8, 2025.

Five local associations will facilitate registration: Scott Area Team Sports (SATS), Southwest Athletics (SWA), Cajun Sports Association (CSA), Brown Park Association (BPA), and Carencro Area Youth Sports, Inc. (CAYSI). Registration fees will support the basketball program’s needs. For updated information and registration, please refer to each association's details below.

Scott Area Team Sports (SATS)



Registration Dates: Oct. 21 – Dec. 7, 2024

Ages: 5-16

Fee: $80 (first child), $50 (additional); $15 late fee after Dec. 7

Contact: KJ Nelson at 337-412-0287

Website: clubs.bluesombrero.com/scottareateamsports [clubs.bluesombrero.com]

Carencro Area Youth Sports, Inc. (CAYSI) Registration extended to Dec. 9, 2024



Registration Dates: Oct. 20 – Dec. 9, 2024

Ages: 5-16

Fee: $85 online; $75 walk-up

Contact: Garrett Lewis at 337-896-5972, Bertha Hebert at 337-278-1579

Website: carencroyouthsports.com [carencroyouthsports.com]

Cajun Sports Association (CSA) Registration closed due to maximum number of participants



Registration Dates: Registration Closed

Ages: 5-16

Fee: $100 (financial assistance available)

Website: csalaf.com [csalaf.com]

Southwest Athletics (SWA) Registration will now close Dec. 9, 2024



Registration Dates: Oct. 1 – Dec. 9, 2024

Ages: 5-15

Fee: $85

Contact: swajudice@gmail.com

Website: clubs.bluesombrero.com/swathleticsla [clubs.bluesombrero.com]

Brown Park Association (BPA)



Registration Dates: Oct. 28 – Dec. 9, 2024

Ages: 5-16

Fee: $50

Contact: Elroy Broussard at 337-354-6941

Additional Walk-Up Registration Event:

Scott Area Team Sports (SATS) – Robicheaux Recreation Center



December 4 from 5:30 – 8:00 pm

For more information, please contact Lafayette PARC’s Athletics Program Supervisor or Recreation Coordinators:

Derrick Anderson: 337-291-8375, djanderson@lafayettela.gov

Steve Peloquin: 337-291-8380, speloquin@lafayettela.gov

John Hebert: 337-291-8368

Phillip Mason: 337-291-8127, pmason@lafayettela.gov

For more information, visit lafayettela.gov/basketball [lafayettela.gov].