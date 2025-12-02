Cyber Monday surge brings shipping rush and warnings about porch pirates

LAFAYETTE PARISH (LAFAYETTE) — Cyber Monday delivered one of the busiest online shopping days of the year as customers powered up their devices and scrolled through their favorite retailers’ websites.

But once those packages land on doorsteps, how can shoppers keep them safe?

“You’re stuffing probably two months of business in three weeks,” said Johnny Cox, director of merchandising at Golfballs.com's retail center in Lafayette.

Cyber Monday has grown into a major event for retailers and customers who prefer to shop from home.

“It’s just as big as Black Friday. People get to do all kinds of shopping at the comfort of their home."

But Lafayette Police Sgt. Robin Green warns that the convenience of online shopping also brings risks — particularly porch piracy.

“If you have security cameras, I would recommend having that security camera focus on that door where the package is being delivered,” Green said. “That way you get a clear visual of who it is that may have stolen your packages.”

Here's a list of tips from LPD to protect yourself against porch pirates:

Cox said that while package theft is always a concern, retailers work quickly to keep customers’ holiday plans on track.

“That’s always going to happen, right? You can’t escape that,” he said. “But the key is being able to react quickly for your customers. You do not want to make it to where they don’t get a package in time for the holidays.”

Golfballs.com, which began in New Iberia, now operates a large shipping and receiving center hidden behind its Lafayette storefront. The company employs more than 200 people during the holiday rush.

“[Customers] can come into the store and wait maybe 20 minutes, and we’ll have the order to them, ready to go” Cox said.

During peak season, the retailer ships nationwide and to Canada, pushing out roughly 7,000 packages a day—more than two times their daily average.

“We’ve learned how to streamline the process,” Cox said. “Because of that, we provide the best service, the best shipping options, and the happiest customers — to make sure we give them a great holiday season.”

Anyone who believes a package has been stolen from their property is urged to contact the Lafayette Police Department at (337) 291-8600 and provide any available video evidence.