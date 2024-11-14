CSG unveils final optimization plan for Lafayette parish school district at upcoming board meeting

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Civic Solutions Group (CSG) has provided financial projections for the Lafayette Parish School System's District Optimization proposals, offering the School Board insights into potential savings and costs. The finalized recommendations will be reviewed for approval at the board meeting scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 20. CSG collaborated with LPSS staff to develop a financial model showing both immediate and long-term savings associated with the proposed school closures, consolidations, and investments in new programmatic offerings.

According to CSG’s projections, these actions would yield a net savings of approximately $4.2 million in the first year, with recurring annual savings expected to average $8 million. The financial model includes key recommendations, such as:

School Closures and Consolidations: Projected savings over the next five years will result from school closures, consolidations, and re-zoning adjustments. This includes $1.4 million in the first year from the re-zoning of Acadian Middle School students and more than $2 million annually from the planned closure of Comeaux High School by the end of the 2024-2025 school year.

New Programmatic Investments: Investments in STEM, fine arts, and other programmatic offerings will create cohesive K-8 programs across select schools. Expected costs over five years include $934,000 for a new fine arts elementary magnet at Corporal Michael Middlebrook Elementary, among other initiatives designed to retain and attract students.

New Construction Projects: To accommodate these changes, CSG has proposed $105 million in new construction. This includes $90 million for a new Paul Breaux Middle School facility and upgrades to Northside High School and $15 million to repurpose the Comeaux High School facility for the W.D. & Mary Baker Smith Career Center.

CSG’s models account for an anticipated 3% annual growth in staffing and operational costs. However, projections do not factor in potential revenue shifts due to enrollment changes, unused property sales, or expected decreases in utilities for vacant buildings.

The Lafayette Parish School System encourages community attendance and engagement at the Nov. 20 board meeting, where the public will have the opportunity to comment on these financial plans and proposed changes.