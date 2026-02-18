Crowds fill Lafayette streets for King Gabriel Parade

LAFAYETTE PARISH — King Gabriel Parade rolled through the streets of Lafayette, drawing hundreds of locals for a Mardi Gras morning tradition. Crowds gathered along the route as floats passed by, riders tossing beads and other throws to eager parade-goers.

The celebration extended beyond Acadiana, with visitors from across the country traveling to experience what makes Lafayette’s Mardi Gras season distinct. Among them was Shirley Bernhardt, tour director for Village Travel, who brought 46 people with her to take part in the festivities.

“All the things that they throw out from the floats — they're so much fun. And I love seeing my passengers and clients from Village Travel turn to be 10 again and have a great time,” Bernhardt said.

From longtime residents to first-time visitors, the parade blended tradition with tourism, highlighting the city’s ability to draw crowds year after year. With music echoing through downtown and beads filling the streets, King Gabriel’s Parade once again showcased why Lafayette remains a sought-after Mardi Gras destination.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.