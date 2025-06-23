Creole Lunch House celebrates 42 Years with ‘Merline Monday’ tribute to founder

LAFAYETTE PARISH — A beloved local restaurant marked a major milestone this week with a celebration that mixed soul food, storytelling, and deep community roots.

“Merline Monday” honored Merline Herbert, founder of Creole Lunch House, and kicked off a weeklong anniversary celebration recognizing 42 years of serving Lafayette.

The gathering on Twelfth Street brought together longtime customers, first-time visitors, and family members to reflect on Herbert’s legacy—one built on hospitality, tradition, and hard work.

Alanna Herbert, a third-generation member of the Creole Lunch House family, shared what the day means to them:

“This isn’t just about honoring our past—it’s about continuing the love and service my grandmother poured into this place,” she said. “We want people to feel like family the moment they walk through the door.”

Creole Lunch House has become a staple in the Lafayette community, known not only for its signature dishes but also for the love and service that’s been passed down through generations.

As the celebration continues, the family hopes Merline Monday becomes more than a tradition—a reminder of where they started, how far they’ve come, and who they continue to serve.