Creole Culture Exhibit opens at Lafayette City Hall

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The Creole Culture Exhibit will open to the public at Lafayette City Hall on Tuesday Oct. 1, showcasing Acadiana's rich Creole heritage.

The exhibit entitled, "Creole Tapestry and Luminary Voices: A Cultural Mosaic", kicked off with an opening ceremony on Monday Sept. 30.

Curated by photographer and co-founder of Louisiana Creole Culture, Milton Arceneaux, the exhibit features black and white portraits of members of the Acadiana Creole community for their contribution to their communities.

"Creole culture, to me, represents family—it is a family. It is a culture. I do my best to keep Creole culture alive." He added, “The way you can honor Creole culture is to spend time with the elders and learn their ways. We try to live their history and learn their culture," said Arceneaux.

Creole culture will be fully displayed in Grand Coteau on Saturday, Oct. 5, for Creole Culture Day. Attendees will be able to connect with elders and learn about Creole customs, Creole language, and genealogy, further emphasizing the importance of preserving this cultural heritage.

The Creole Culture Exhibit will remain open at City Hall through Oct. 31.