Credeur arraigned in triple homicide

Chad Michael Credeur, accused of murder in the April triple slaying in Lafayette, appeared in court for his arraignment Monday.

Credeur is accused of three counts of first-degree murder in the case, and officially entered pleas of not guilty to the indictment against him. He waived formal reading of the indictment, and a hearings date was set as the next step in the case.

The next court date in the case is October 8, when 15th Judicial District Judge Michelle Breaux will hold a hearing on more than 20 motions filed by Credeur's attorney Elliot Brown earlier this month.

Credeur is accused of the shooting deaths of Brandon Touchet, Elizabeth Reames and Eric Green in April 2024. He was arrested a few days later in Jeff Davis Parish; Police told us he had identification from all three victims and some personal items in his possession.

