Crash disrupts Acadiana spay and neuter clinic, forcing cancellations and limited services

LAFAYETTE PARISH — A local nonprofit that provides low-cost spay and neuter services across Acadiana is working through major disruptions after a vehicle crashed into its building, forcing cancellations and significantly reducing capacity during one of its busiest times of year.

Wild Cat SpayNation has served animals across Acadiana since 2002 and reports it has already completed about 4,000 spay and neuter surgeries since the beginning of this year alone, underscoring the scale of demand for its services. Adoption coordinator Starla Garrett emphasized the organization’s regional reach and why access to low-cost care remains critical for pet owners and shelters.

“We do serve all of Acadiana, so that's going to be Lafayette and surrounding areas. People come from as far as Lake Charles and beyond and the opposite direction. They come from all over to get the low-cost spay neuter services," Garrett said.

Garrett said even short interruptions can have lasting effects on the number of animals the nonprofit is able to serve each day.

“If operations cease for even a day or two, that just sets back the number of surgeries that can happen each day," Garrett added.

With appointments typically scheduled one to two months in advance, the crash has created immediate disruptions and forced the cancellation of already booked procedures.

“Now they're going to be taking appointments on a limited basis. They've had to cancel a bunch of appointments that were already existing and the number of surgeries they're going to be able to do during the day and during the upcoming weeks is just going to be very limited," said Garrett.

The organization works to reduce animal overpopulation and ease pressure on local shelters, a mission that becomes especially urgent during kitten season.

Garrett says they are now adjusting operations while waiting on repairs, permits, and insurance processing.

“While we're under construction and while we're waiting on permits from the city and we're waiting for the insurance to kick in and take effect, we'll definitely be setting up the mobile van over here in the parking lot,” Garrett said.

She also stressed the importance of community support as the nonprofit works to recover and restore full services.

“It can be pretty hard to bounce back. The faster we get this repaired, the better for the community and everyone around who brings their animals and their pets and stray cats and dogs to get fixed," Garrett said.

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