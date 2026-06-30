Crafting beds for a good cause: The mission of nonprofit "Sleep in Heavenly Peace"

LAFAYETTE, La. (KATC) — A new chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit geared toward giving local children a safe bed to sleep in, has launched in Louisiana — and it's right here in Lafayette.

Lee Jones, president of the Lafayette chapter, which launched in May, told us the volunteer-driven organization uses 100% of its donations to build beds for children in need. The beds, built from scratch, are made to last. The goal? No kid sleeping on the floor.

Crafting beds for kids in need: Sleep in Heavenly Peace Lafayette

"There is a tremendous need in the Lafayette area, more than we realized," Jones said. "Going into that, we had an increase of 1,500 children in need here locally and since the organization came into being, we've supplied 400,000 beds across the nation and there's an estimated need of 500,000 still ongoing because the need doesn't erase."

While no kits are used, Jones said the builds follow SHP's easy-to-follow bunk bed design and volunteers who chip in need no prior experience. All tools are supplied by SHP.

"These are functional furniture, not fine furniture, but they'll last a lifetime," Jones said. "You can go on a delivery and actually get to build a bed on-site for a child, and it's probably the first bed they've ever had in their life, in their own room, so once you've done one delivery, you're hooked."

After building, each bed is delivered and assembled at the home of the child in need, complete with mattresses, pillows, and bedding.

"It's such a wonderful feeling to see the difference you're making for them, not only in their personal lives at home, but for their school career, their socialization with friends, it's such a huge change for the children," Jones said.

If you'd like to learn more about SHP, how to apply for a bed, how to donate supplies, or how to become a volunteer for the organization, click here.