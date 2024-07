The administrative office of the Carencro Police Department will be closed today, July 8.

A planned power outage that affects only the CPD is the reason - but it's only the office that's closed.

"Our officers will still be on duty and responding to calls as usual. If you have a non-emergency matter that requires attention from our administrative team, please feel free to email us at info@carencropd.com," a social media post states.

Here's the post: