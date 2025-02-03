Courtesy donates cars to SoLAcc auto tech program

South Louisiana Community College’s (SoLAcc) automotive department recently received a generous donation from Courtesy Automotive Group—three vehicles that will be used to provide students with valuable hands-on training.

This gift will support the program’s mission to equip future automotive technicians with the skills they need to succeed in a rapidly evolving industry, officials say.

The donated vehicles, a 2023 Lincoln Aviator and a 2024 Ford Explorer valued at $82,000 for both vehicles, will enable students to practice diagnostics, repairs, and maintenance techniques on modern equipment, bridging the gap between classroom theory and real-world application. This new donation follows the contribution of a 2023 GMC Acadia valued at $42,000 from last year. These opportunities are essential for preparing students to meet the demands of local and national employers, a release states.

“We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to our industry partners, General Motors, Ford Motor Company and Courtesy Automotive Group, for their continued support of our Automotive Program,” said Bryan Morris, Automotive Instructor and Program Coordinator at SoLAcc. “This donation reflects a commitment to advancing workforce education and ensuring our students are prepared for the future.”

“At Courtesy, we believe in giving back to the community and supporting education,” said Don Hargroder, Owner of Courtesy Automotive. “We’re excited to partner with SoLAcc to help train the next generation of automotive professionals.”