Court date set for Himbola Manor hearing after failed inspections

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The owners of Himbola Manor will have to appear before an administrative hearing after failing recent city inspections.

The hearing is scheduled for August 28 before the Administrative Adjudication Bureau and could result in fees, and penalties imposed on Himbola owners if they fail to correct the violations.

Lafayette Consolidated Government cited Himbola Manor Apartment for 132 violations including leaks, rodent infestation, and rust.

The violations come following inspections by LCG and meetings with Himbola developers last week.

In a letter from Compliance Manager, Kathy Trahan, Himbola owners were informed that they could face penalties and up to $500 per violation.

The order went on to say, that failure to cure the violations before the ordered date could result in the city filing a lien against the property.

The letter comes days following a notice from the U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development which "flagged" David Star, the owner of Agape Himbola Manor. Inc, due to the severity and "repeated deficiencies."

Star was ordered to make the repairs by August 19, 2024 and provide an, "Action Plan of Correction."

HUD said they identified visible roof leaks throughout the buildings, water damage and growth throughout the units. The letter also identified pest infestation throughout the homes. The notes were consistent with tenant complaints.

The letter said that "the flag adversely affects Star's eligibility for participation in HUD programs under HUD's Previous Participation Certification.

A July 24th statement from Eric Pullen, legal counsel for Himbola owners, said Agape was, "working closely with the City of Lafayette and the Louisiana Housing Council to ensure that all necessary repairs are made."

