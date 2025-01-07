Couple's New Year celebration turns into terrifying encounter

LAFAYETTE, La. — In the early hours of New Year’s Day, a couple's celebration took a dangerous turn on E. Broussard Road, marking the start of 2025 with an experience they are unlikely to forget.

Matthew and Maddie Wells had been enjoying the holiday at a friend's house off of E. Broussard. At around 12:30 a.m. on New Year's Day, they decided to head home but on the way, they noticed something unusual in the road.

“We couldn’t tell if it was maybe a body,” Matthew said. “There was clearly something in the road, and it was too big to be a small dog. As we got a little closer, we saw it was a bicycle.”

The abandoned bike, which had a child’s seat attached, raised their concern.

“I said we should stop; someone is hurt. Let's just go see if they need first aid or if they need an ambulance,” Maddie explained.

The couple stepped out of their vehicle to investigate when a man approached them, holding his side and pleading for help.

“He said, ‘Please, you have to help me, please, I’m hurt,’” Maddie said.

The Wells say the suspect then punched Matthew in the face.

Matthew, who has five years of training in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, was prepared for the fight.

“If you are trained, it’s going to come out,” he said. “For me, being used to having physical contact with other large people, it wasn’t foreign to me.”

The couple decided to back off when the suspect reached for his waistband, prompting them to realize they might be in more danger then they thought.

The suspect then drove off in the Wells' truck, leaving Matthew with a black eye.

Despite the scary and unexpected encounter, the Wells are thankful the situation did not escalate further.

“Yes, this was a terrible incident, but it worked out in the best possible way for us. We are safe and home,” Maddy said. “I can’t stop living my life and I can’t live in fear, but I can be a little more aware of my surroundings.”

Lafayette Police confirmed they were able to locate the stolen vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. However, the suspect tried to flee with the stolen truck but left it in the 500 block of Marigny Circle when he abandoned the vehicle.

The suspect then fled on foot but was later apprehended by officers inside a nearby apartment in the area.

Police have included some tips if you find yourself in a similar situation:



Never leave your vehicle unattended with the engine running. This includes brief stops at your home, convenience stores, gas stations, or anywhere else.

If you encounter a disabled vehicle on the road or someone flagging you down, the safest course of action is to call 911 for assistance.

Park in well-lit areas whenever possible. Choose parking spots near sidewalks or walkways. Avoid parking near dumpsters, large vehicles (vans, trucks), or anything that obstructs your view.

Always be vigilant of your surroundings. Pay attention to people and vehicles around you while stopped at traffic lights or other locations.

Police arrested Steven Wiltz, 44, and booked on counts of carjacking, attempted carjacking, simple criminal damage to property, and flight from an officer.

For the Wells, they tell KATC they are thankful to local law enforcement for their actions and encourage others to always prioritize their safety.