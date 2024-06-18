Council to consider gas station on University

The Lafayette City Council will again be considering a plan to put a gas station on University Avenue at tonight's meeting.

Our media partners at The Advocate talked to some residents of the Oaklawn subdivision, where the station would be located in the old Flowers Etc. building. It's the second time in recent months that neighborhood has fought placing a gas station.

Tim Mickal and his wife raised their children in the house they bought at Oaklawn subdivision of Lafayette in 1992. It's a house that was built in 1947 and had just one owner before they bought it, the Advocate reports.

But it's also a home he's put possibly $100,000 in on upgrades that included rewiring the house, redoing the floors and even adding on to it.

Now it's across the street from a site that could be converted into a convenience store with gas sales — if the Lafayette City Council OKs the plan during its meeting Tuesday. It's also a second time Mickal and others in the area have tried to stop a convenience store with gas sales coming into their neighborhood, the newspaper reports.

The proposal at 1803 W. University Ave. got voted down by Lafayette Consolidated Government's city zoning commission. The council will give the issue a final vote Tuesday after introducing it two weeks ago, the Advocate reports.

