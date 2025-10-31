Costume calamity in Acadiana

LAFAYETTE PARISH — With Halloween falling on a Friday this year, last-minute shoppers packed the Spirit Halloween store the morning of, searching for costumes and decorations ahead of a busy night of celebrations.

The store saw steady crowds throughout the day, with some customers saying they were surprised by this year’s prices.

“We stopped by the Spirit Halloween to get some last-minute costumes,” one shopper said. “It’s very expensive, more expensive than last year. I’d say it’s not worth it.”

Others said that shelves were already picked over.

“Last night we came, there was a lot more,” another customer said. “They came and got them quick.”

Some shoppers were focused on finding the perfect look for the night.

“Probably gonna buy a SWAT costume— hopefully,” one customer said with a laugh.

Despite the higher costs and limited options, most agreed that Halloween is still one of their favorite times of year.

“The kids— just seeing their delight when someone scares them,” one woman said. “I remember my aunt always terrifying us, and we loved that as little kids. Halloween is just a wonderful time of the year.”

As celebrations get underway across Acadiana, shoppers also reminded others to stay safe on the roads.

“You know, get a ride, call, click it, or ticket,” one said. Another added playfully, “Don’t drink and drive… call an Uber.”

