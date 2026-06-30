Corner Pantry closes after 60 years in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. — After six decades of service, Corner Pantry is closing its doors.

For many in Lafayette, the longtime staple became known not just for plate lunches, but for the memories made inside.

For manager Cari Brattin, those memories are too many to count.

“There are probably so many memories. I don't even think I could think of just one. There's been a lot of things that have happened in these walls," Brattin said.

Brattin says it’s seeing her family every day that she’ll miss most — including her grandparents, who helped build what became Corner Pantry in 1972.

Customers say the restaurant has long been a cornerstone of Acadiana life.

“Places like this is what makes Acadiana great, where you can show up and get a plate lunch and friendly people. I mean, the owners have been here for over 60 years, and you could see the same people day in and day out – they know what you want," said customer Darren Domingue.

Whether it’s Domingue, who came in during college to get a plate lunch with friends, or Jimmy Credeur, who has been a customer since the 1970s, patrons say Corner Pantry provided connection through its cooking.

“My wife and my kids called it my second home. I'd come here sometimes twice a day or more., but yeah, we're going to miss Corner Pantry," said Credeur.

Brattin says she is grateful for the customers who gave them sixty years of support, saying it wouldn’t have been possible without people like them.

“They'll come over and over so quickly. Our cashiers get to know them, we get to know them, we know their names, their kids' names. So I think it just feels like they're visiting a friend instead of coming to a grocery store," said Brattin.

As Corner Pantry’s doors come to a close, customers say they’re thankful for the people who made the place so special.

“I don't think they realize the impact that they've made on people and the culture that they have brought to this community, and we just want to say 'thank you'," said Domingue.

Corner Pantry says it will continue its catering services at another nearby location.