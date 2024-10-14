Cool Schools: Opening doors with the Spanish language

LAFAYETTE, La. — National Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated across the nation from September 15th to October 15th to recognize the influence of Hispanic and Latino culture.

Before it ends, KATC's Cool Schools is highlighting Alice Boucher Elementary School - where they celebrate the language all year long through their Spanish immersion program.

Students from Pre-K to 5th grade at the elementary school spend at least 50% of their day learning subjects like math, science, and social studies completely in Spanish.

Monica Blay is one of the many teachers who make sure that their students have a fun yet educational approach to the language.

“Spanish is one of the most common languages in the world. Spanish and English are both in the top, so having both of those languages makes them bilingual, opening so many doors and opportunities for any job they want. They have that advantage, and it also teaches them about people, acceptance, and learning other cultures,' Blay says.

Third grader Mallorie Orebeaux, who dreams of one day becoming a pediatrician, believes the program is what makes her school so cool and useful.

“Well, because Spanish is one of the languages in the world, maybe if you go somewhere like Mexico or something, how are you supposed to communicate?” she says.

Orebeaux also tells KATC that the program will help bridge the communication gap for her future patients.

“What if there are Spanish people that come there? I can communicate with them too.”

Another Spanish immersion teacher, Diana Jara agrees.

“Being bilingual offers too many opportunities," said Jara. "Cognitive, educational, social, professional advantage for the kids. That's what the Spanish immersion programs offers to the kids."

Mallorie and her classmates at Alice Boucher learn the language together, and hoping for a future impact that will last a lifetime.

“Sólo se vive una vez, that means you only live once,” says Mallorie.

