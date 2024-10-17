Cool Schools: L. Leo Judice Elementary promotes environmental responsibility with hands-on learning

SCOTT, La. — L. Leo Judice Elementary School in Scott is immersing students in the natural world with outdoor learning spaces, gardens, and even some animal care-taking.

Each grade level is assigned specific responsibilities, helping to raise environmental awareness throughout the school and for future generations to come.

From second-graders helping to feed guinea pigs to third grade students planting and nursing native plants—L. Leo Judice hopes to grow the minds of students by educating them with hands on learning.

Fourth grade student Krislynn Quiggle took what she has learn at her school and even gardens at her own home.

"It's taught me a lot how to garden and how I can grow more crops and learn how to grow much better stuff and learn how to keep the crops alive,” she says.

Second grade student Aadya Thalathoti agrees and understands that being patient is key when it comes to caring for her schools animals with her favorite one being Pinky the guinea pig.

KATC

"So far I learned you should be gentle with them or else if you be rough with them they will hurt you and you should not be too rough with them or else they will try to bite you," says Aadya.

L. Leo Judice Elementary is setting an example by teaching the young students there to appreciate and respect the world around them; the aim is nurturing and growing the next generation of environmentally conscious neighbors.

